Truck pursued by police crashes into innocent Long Island driver, killing him

HOLTSVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man was killed when a truck being pursued by police crashed into his vehicle on Long Island late Tuesday.Authorities say the victim's Honda Civic collided with a 2004 Toyota Tacoma at North Ocean Avenue at Express Drive South in Holtsville around 11:40 p.m., with the force of the crash knocking a red light camera to the ground.Suffolk police officers in a marked police cruiser noticed the Tacoma had stolen license plates and attempted a traffic stop at Long Island Avenue and Gazebo Lane.The Toyota driver, identified as 50-year-old Robert Hengeveld, allegedly failed to stop and fled from officers.As officers gave chase, the Tacoma, southbound North Ocean Avenue, crashed into the Honda, eastbound on Express Drive South.The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Starlin Diaz Felipe, was pronounced dead.A female passenger was ejected from the Toyota and rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.Hengeveld was also transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuriesHengeveld, of Blue Point, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of stolen property, and multiple bench warrants.Additional charges are expected.----------