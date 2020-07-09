Police find 17-year-old in waters off Perth Amboy

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have found a 17-year-old who went missing in the waters off Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon.
The NYPD responded to a call for assistance from Perth Amboy, which reported people in the water around 2:40 p.m.
Officials say the boy was recovered by NYPD divers just after 5 p.m. and transferred to shore where CPR was performed.
Police say the boy is unconscious and in cardiac arrest and has been taken to Hackensack Medical Center.
As reported to police, a 30-year-old and a 17-year-old were swimming.
The 30-year-old attempted to assist the 17-year-old and failed.
Sister of the 17-year-old, Maria Vazquez, says her brother told her he was going to hang out with friends on Thursday.
The search is in a marina area off Water Street and Lewis Street
NYPD Harbor, Aviation, New Jersey State Police and the Coast Guard are all involved in the operation.
This is a breaking story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
