Four people were shot, two of them fatally inside a BMW in Paterson, New Jersey.Police say the victims were shot near Broadway and East 18th Street just after 11:15 p.m. Sunday.All of the victims were found inside SUV.The victims were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.A 48-year-old man and a 33-year-old women were pronounced dead. A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 30-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.No arrests were immediately made and the motive for the shooting is not known.The Passaic County Prosecutors Office is conducting the investigation.If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.----------