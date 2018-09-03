Police find 4 people shot, 2 fatally, inside BMW in Paterson

EMBED </>More Videos

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Four people were shot, two of them fatally inside a BMW in Paterson, New Jersey.

Police say the victims were shot near Broadway and East 18th Street just after 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

All of the victims were found inside SUV.

The victims were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

A 48-year-old man and a 33-year-old women were pronounced dead. A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 30-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were immediately made and the motive for the shooting is not known.

The Passaic County Prosecutors Office is conducting the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingPatersonPassaic County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tight security as crowds gather for J'Ouvert Festival
15-year-old girl falls from fire escape in TriBeCa, dies
AccuWeather Alert: Labor Day Heat Advisories
Police source: Brooklyn child rape suspect an MS-13 gang member
Top 5 stories you need to know Monday morning
Potential tropical storm Gordon heads toward US Gulf Coast
Man opens fire on crowd, shot by police outside Ice Cube concert
Serial burglary suspect arrested in Manhattan
Show More
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Search for SUV driver in Cold Spring Harbor hit-and-run
Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday
Police dog killed in crash during pursuit on Long Island
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
More News