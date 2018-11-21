YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --Police have identified the man whose remains were found in a duffel bag outside a Yonkers bank Monday, and a homicide investigations is underway.
Authorities say the body of 24-year-old Deshawn Cortez-Seaborn, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was found just after noon Monday adjacent to a garbage dumpster outside the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 500 Odell Avenue.
Responders first tested the air quality for the presence of a possible explosive device, and with negative results, they began to inspect the contents of the bag. They then opened it and made the gruesome discovery.
The area was cordoned off, and a criminal investigation was initiated.
According to police, the investigation determined the duffel bag contained the intact body of a deceased male who suffered from multiple severe stab and puncture wounds to his back, torso, neck and head areas.
They say the whole body of the victim was packed into the bag and discarded at the location.
Investigators are actively following up leads to identify any suspect or suspects and the location of occurrence.
Yonkers police investigators are working closely with the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office to develop more information.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724. All calls will remain confidential.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube