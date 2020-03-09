Police identify man wanted in Manhattan deli stabbing

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man they say stabbed another man inside a deli in Manhattan.

They identify the attacker as 30-year-old Goni Guzman.

The attack happened on West 14th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea just after midnight on Sunday.

The 35-year-old victim was stabbed several times in the stomach and arms after an argument.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition.

Guzman is described as having black hair and a tattoo on the inner part of his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a white shirt, gray pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

