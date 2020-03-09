CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man they say stabbed another man inside a deli in Manhattan.
They identify the attacker as 30-year-old Goni Guzman.
The attack happened on West 14th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea just after midnight on Sunday.
The 35-year-old victim was stabbed several times in the stomach and arms after an argument.
The victim was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition.
Guzman is described as having black hair and a tattoo on the inner part of his right forearm.
He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a white shirt, gray pants and dark colored sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police identify man wanted in Manhattan deli stabbing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News