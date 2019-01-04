Police investigate shots fired in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

John Del Giorno is over the scene in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Friday inside a building on Maple Street in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section.

The report brought a large police response, including specialized units, and streets were closed in the area.

So far, there are no suspects in custody and also no reports of any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics:
shootingProspect Lefferts GardensBrooklynNew York City
