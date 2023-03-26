Man with knife shot by officers in the Bronx: Police

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police shot an emotionally disturbed man with a knife in the Bronx, authorities said.

Officials say the man's father called 911 at around 10 a.m. Sunday to report his son's medical episode.

The father told police his son threatened to kill any officers that showed up to the apartment on Grand Concourse.

Officers found the man, who was holding a large kitchen knife, and instructed him to drop the weapon.

Authorities say the man came toward officers and they shot at him.

Police rendered aid to the man and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are reviewing the officers' body cam footage.

NYPD Chief Patrol John Chell says the entire situation ended in about 30 seconds.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

