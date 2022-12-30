Police-involved shooting in Queens kills suspect in Far Rockaway

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD was involved in a deadly shooting in Queens Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. at Beach Channel Drive between Beach 56th Street and Beach 57th Street in Far Rockaway.

Officers were conducting an investigation at a building and while approaching the lobby, two men took off.

Police say they caught one of the suspects, but the other pulled out a gun. The officer shot the armed suspect in the torso.

The suspect was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he died.

Officials say the second suspect attempted to escape, resulting in a violent struggle.

"We have some internal video that shows a violent struggle for 20 seconds," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Police released a picture of the gun one of the suspects was carrying, but they do not believe he fired it.

No officers were injured in the incident.

