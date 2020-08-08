1 suspect shot, officer injured in Jersey City police-involved shooting

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Jersey City shot at least one suspect in a confrontation Friday night.

According to officials, gunfire erupted on Hopkins Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

They say an officer was also injured, but it does not appear he was shot.

There are no details yet on what preceded the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

