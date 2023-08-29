New Jersey Attorney General's office investigating Newark police shooting

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene where a police-involved shooting occurred in West Side Park in Newark Tuesday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a shooting involving police.

The shooting occurred at West Side Park in Newark Tuesday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

At least one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

NewsCopter 7 flew over the scene shortly after the shooting and captured medical debris littered over the field.

Among the debris was a backpack defibrillator.

The shooting occurred on the east side of Wide Side Park in between the baseball and football fields.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is also at the scene investigating.

It is not clear what may have led up to the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

