New video released after Long Island officers shoot carjacking suspect in Queens

By Eyewitness News
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- The investigation continues Wednesday into a deadly police-involved shooting in Queens during which Nassau County undercover officers killed a suspected carjacker.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while children were headed home from school.

Police say the suspected carjacker first met up with a Nassau County resident over a car the victim was selling on social media at Garden City Gark at Jericho Turnpike on Long Island.

Authorities say the carjacker, 19-year-old Matthew Felix, displayed his black firearm and pointed it at the victim's head, telling him to get out of the car. Felix then fled the scene in the car.

Detectives were able to track the vehicle to the carjacker's residence in Cambria Heights.

Police say at some point the officers attempted to make an arrest as Felix, who has a criminal history that includes a use of a firearm, left his residence in a different vehicle, but it is still under investigation.

The shooting came at the end of a police pursuit that started with a traffic stop in Cambria Heights, where the fleeing suspect crashed into a building.

Authorities say the Nassau County officers were pursuing the suspect when he crashed into a beauty salon at 217th Street and Linden Boulevard.

The driver was then shot by police. It is unclear if he was armed.

Police say they were fully identifiable, wearing vests that were marked police and had their shields out as they were confronted with the use of physical force.

Resident Yvette Agosto said she had never seen anything like it before.
"Scary for me, knowing I have a 9-year-old and thinking the neighborhood should be safe," she said.

The NYPD was processing the crime scene into the early morning hours Wednesday since the incident happened in the city.

The shooting will be investigated by Nassau County detectives.
