FBI K-9 Roxy gets special retirement party after years of service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10964808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pair of runaway dogs in Connecticut ran right into trouble when one of them got stuck in a swamp - but the other pup managed to find help.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A party was held this week for a special dog in Newark.K-9 Roxy, a Belgian Malinois, retired after nearly nine years of working for the FBI.She was the Newark Field Office's only Explosives Detection Canine.She put her nose to the grindstone on cases like the bombing at the 5K in Seaside Park, and also the bike path terror attack in Lower Manhattan.She also supported the protective details of three Attorneys General and two FBI Directors over the years."You can see that she enjoys the work that she does -- the searches, the critical missions," her handler Special Agent Scott Nawrocki said.Her reward for locating explosives was playing tug of war with her handler until he discovered that she preferred to shred the towels into many pieces.Roxy comes from a family of crime fighting K-9s: her father, K-9 Rik, worked for both the FBI and the US Secret Service; her brother, Hoover, currently works for FBI-Newark out of Trenton; and her brother, Ace, currently works for FBI-New York.Roxy and Nawrocki actually retired in December 2020, but do due COVID restrictions, her retirement ceremony was delayed.----------