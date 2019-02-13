A Long Island construction worker was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he was struck by a large steel plate that severed both of his legs below the knees.Nassau County police say the victim was thrown down a hole approximately 10 feet deep as a result of the impact.The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a construction site in the vicinity of Corncrib Lane and Locust Lane.Officers were able to gain access to the victim in the hole and apply tourniquets to control the bleeding.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.The cause of the incident remains under investigation.----------