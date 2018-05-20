FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Suffolk county police arrested a man for driving drunk with his three and four-year-old sons in the car.
Investigators say Miguel Alvarado-Gonzales, 29, fell asleep at a McDonald's drive-thru in Farmingville.
Police charged Alvarado-Gonzales with child endangerment and other offenses.
Authorities briefly took his children into custody and later released them to their mother.
