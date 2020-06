Police: Man arrested in NYPD stabbing yelled 'God is Great' in Arabic three times

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police say a man arrested for stabbing an NYPD officer in Brooklyn on Wednesday yelled 'God is Great' in Arabic three times, according to police bodycam footage.Dzenan Camovic was charged Saturday with offenses including attempted murder of a police officer. He could also face federal charges if the FBI determines the attack was an act of terrorism.Investigators say Camovic opened a Twitter account days before the attack and liked two dozen posts on police brutality.He remains intubated after being shot in a gunfight with police, so investigators have not been able to speak with him.Two of the three NYPD officers injured in an unprovoked attack during an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn late Wednesday were released from the hospital.Authorities say the third officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.----------