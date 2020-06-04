2 shot, including NYPD officer, another cop slashed in Brooklyn

(Photo/Shutterstock)

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after two people were shot, including an NYPD officer, in Brooklyn late Wednesday night.

The incident was reported at Church and Flatbush avenues just before midnight.

Police say another officer suffered a hand injury and another officer was slashed.

All officers were transported to Kings County Hospital. They're expected to survive.

The condition of the other person who was shot is not yet known.

Few other details were released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

