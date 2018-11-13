Man impersonating police officer forces way into home in Queens, police say

(Surveillance photo from NYPD)

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who impersonated a police officer during a burglary last month in Queens.

The NYPD says the suspect displayed a shield and firearm after forcing his way into the residence in the vicinity of Parsons Boulevard and 34th Avenue on Oct. 22.

He demanded that the two victims inside vacate the home, police said. The man fled without taking any property and there were no injuries.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a male, Black or Hispanic; last seen wearing a black jacket and dark gray or brown pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police impersonatorburglaryFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather later this week
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
VIDEO: Woman attacks McDonald's manager over ketchup
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Powerball winner who bought ticket in Harlem to be revealed
NJ man blames NY Jets for DWI crash after arrest
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Show More
Opening statements begin in 'El Chapo' trial, 2 jurors dismissed
NYC bodega owners ask for silent panic buttons
NJ sues drug company for 'deceiving' customers on opioid dangers
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
Rep.-elect Ocasio-Cortez joins climate change protesters in DC
More News