FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for a man who impersonated a police officer during a burglary last month in Queens.
The NYPD says the suspect displayed a shield and firearm after forcing his way into the residence in the vicinity of Parsons Boulevard and 34th Avenue on Oct. 22.
He demanded that the two victims inside vacate the home, police said. The man fled without taking any property and there were no injuries.
The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a male, Black or Hispanic; last seen wearing a black jacket and dark gray or brown pants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
