Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at LI hospital

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man who they say kicked a doctor and lit bed sheets on fire at a Long Island hospital.

Officials say Joseph Hores, 56, became combative with hospital staff at Nassau University Medical Center after they refused to give him the treatment he wanted. While he was lying in his bed, Hores kicked his doctor in the face, which rendered the man unconscious.

When hospital public safety officers tried to intervene, Hores then punched an officer in the face. The officer suffered a contusion.

Hores was eventually restrained. While in his bed, Hores was then able to access a cigarette lighter from his pocket and lit his bed sheets on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no further injuries were reported.

The doctor who was kicked in the face was treated for a concussion.

Hores was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, arson, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned on Sunday in Hempstead.
