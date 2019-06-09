Police: Man slashes Hell's Kitchen deli worker with machete

By
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man who swung a machete blade into the shoulder of a deli worker in Manhattan.

The attack happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Deli on 9th Ave just north of 48th Street in Hell's Kitchen.

Police believe a homeless man walked into the store and slashed the worker without warning. Rigoberto Reyes, 57, was caught a short while later.

The deli worker, who did not have a second to respond, had to get stitches in his shoulder.

The deli owner tells Eyewitness News that Reyes is known to them - they claim they usually have to ask him to refrain from drinking outside their door, but had not seen him for about a month.

The 30-year-old worker is recovering at home, while business at the deli goes on as usual.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchennew york citymanhattanmachete
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National Puerto Rican Day Parade makes its way through Midtown
Partial collapse of building under construction in Midtown
2 victims of Long Island plane crash identified
9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class
Police: Man murdered while trying to foil robbery in Washington Heights
Nearly a dozen injured in Bronx apartment fire
Woman shot through window of her home in Brooklyn
Show More
AccuWeather: Showers show up Monday
Police arrest Lyft driver with 17 license suspensions
MTA timekeeping clock damaged for 2nd time in a week
Iconic Four Seasons restaurant in NYC closing after 57 years
LI man accused of throwing lit firework at children in pool
More TOP STORIES News