Police: Man slashes Hell's Kitchen deli worker with machete

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man who swung a machete blade into the shoulder of a deli worker in Manhattan.The attack happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Deli on 9th Ave just north of 48th Street in Hell's Kitchen.Police believe a homeless man walked into the store and slashed the worker without warning. Rigoberto Reyes, 57, was caught a short while later.The deli worker, who did not have a second to respond, had to get stitches in his shoulder.The deli owner tells Eyewitness News that Reyes is known to them - they claim they usually have to ask him to refrain from drinking outside their door, but had not seen him for about a month.The 30-year-old worker is recovering at home, while business at the deli goes on as usual.----------