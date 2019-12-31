Police: Man stabbed during altercation outside Penn Station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police are searching for a suspect after a bloody attack at Penn Station.

Officials say two men got into a fight outside the station early Monday when one of the men was stabbed.

The fight then spilled inside Penn Station, right outside an Amtrak security station.

The attacker got away on foot.

The man who was stabbed is in the hospital. His condition has not yet been released.

