Police: Man steals cash from Long Island temple

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police are investigating a burglary at a Jewish temple.
Police say a man broke into Temple Beth El in Huntington shortly before midnight on Thursday. They say he stole cash and then fled the scene in a four-door sedan.
The suspect has still not been caught.
