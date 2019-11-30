Police: Man steals cash from Long Island temple

By Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police are investigating a burglary at a Jewish temple.

Police say a man broke into Temple Beth El in Huntington shortly before midnight on Thursday. They say he stole cash and then fled the scene in a four-door sedan.

The suspect has still not been caught.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntingtonsuffolk countytheft
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
London police fatally shoot suspect in attack that killed 2
Police investigating racist graffiti scrawled in Queens neighborhood
3 people wounded in Hague stabbing: Dutch police
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch issued
Police seek to ID, question men in gunfire at NYC subway station
Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early 'Rise of Skywalker' screening
Shorter shopping season means a more intense scramble
Show More
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
49-year-old woman struck, killed while crossing street in Queens
New traffic plan means more room for shoppers, less room for drivers
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News