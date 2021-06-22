New video released of attack on off-duty NYPD officer in Hunts Point

The off-duty NYPD officer was assaulted Monday and hit with a wooden object during some type of dispute. However, police are now saying the attack was not random.
It happened around 11:40 a.m. at Bryant and Lafayette avenues in the Hunts Point section.
According to an eyewitness, the 33-year-old off-duty officer got into an argument with several men, which then escalated into a physical altercation.
Police say there were at least six people in the group, and one of them began assaulting the officer, possibly with a bat or 2x4.
The witness noted that he did not know the man being assaulted was an officer, as he was wearing plain clothes.
The officer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and was said to be conscious and alert.
An NYPD official added that the off-duty officer apparently knows at least one of the suspects and this attack is not believed to be random.
"It's very much under investigation by the detective squad from the 41st precinct, and I'm also having the Internal Affairs Bureau looking at the entire incident to make sure there was nothing that shouldn't be happening there with our officers," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
No arrests have been made.
