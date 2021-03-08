Police officer shot in chest, saved by bulletproof vest in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10393003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance videos shows gunman targeting two men.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Sunday night, but his bulletproof vest saved him.It happened just after 9 p.m. on Hawthorne Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Officers were responding to a call of a person shot. When they tried to get into the building, a man opened fire.Inside the apartment, a 44-year-old man was shot in the leg. There was also another woman inside who was not injured.The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 p.m.The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.Police believe the incident may have been a roommate dispute.----------