Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A police officer is recovering after being hit by a car during a traffic stop in Brooklyn.It happened around 11 Saturday night on Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Investigators say the suspect jumped out of his moving car, which then rolled forward and pinned the officer against his patrol car.Police found the driver shortly afterward and arrested him.EMS took the officer to the hospital with a leg injury and he is expected to be okay.----------