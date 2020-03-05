Police arrest man after chase from New Jersey to Rockland County

By Eyewitness News
ROCKLAND COUNTY (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after leading police on a wild chase that crossed over from New Jersey into New York.

New Jersey state police say troopers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on the northbound side of Interstate 287 in New Jersey.

The driver apparently took off and police followed.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 87 into Rockland County.

Then, the driver's vehicle became disabled.

Troopers got the man out of the vehicle and arrested him.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rockland countynew jerseyauto theftpolice chasestolen car
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News