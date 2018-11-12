New Jersey police are investigating after a naked man has been spotted multiple times around homes in Hillsborough Township.There have been at least four incidents involving a naked or partially clothed man, and now authorities are trying to identify him.Most recently, a resident of Meadowbrook Drive saw a naked man at her back door on Nov. 1 around 7 p.m. He was captured on surveillance video peering into the house.He was described as wearing a black wig, black shoes with white stripes and a bandana covering his face.Police believe the same individual was spotted on surveillance video around 10 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a home on Triangle Road. He was also wearing a black wig, black shoes and a black cloth over his face.Two additional incidents were reported on July 31 and Sept. 28.It remains unclear if those incidents are related to the others that were caught on camera, but that is something authorities are looking into. Police say one incident involved a naked man near a home on South Triangle Road and the other involved a man who exposed himself to a resident of Columbia Common.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323, select option 3 or via the STOPit app.----------