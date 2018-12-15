POLICE SHOOTING

Police shoot, kill man holding woman hostage in Newark

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police shot and killed a man in New Jersey after he held a woman hostage for nearly seven hours Friday.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 9:50 p.m. near Broadway and Irving Street in Newark. There, a man was holding a firearm on a woman he knew.

As Newark police and SWAT team members negotiated with the suspect, he used the victim as a human shield for nearly seven hours, police said.

The hostage situation ended in police shooting and killing the suspect. Police have not released the suspect's name.

The victim was not hurt.

"It's an unfortunate outcome, but the officers did an outstanding job in rescuing and saving the life of the victim, who has an 11-year old child," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office continues to investigate this incident.

