Off-duty NYPD officer working security shoots man after stabbing at Manhattan Duane Reade

The officer was employed at a Duane Reade at West 94th Street and Broadway when he saw two men in a dispute near the entrance of the store.
He told the two men to take the dispute outside, and police say one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other in the arm.
The suspect then fled on foot, with the off-duty officer in pursuit.
When the suspect got the corner of West 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, he turned towards the officer while refusing to drop his knife.
The officer pulled his service weapon and shot the man one time.
He was taken to an area hospital with a non life threatening injury. His knife was recovered at the scene.
The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital
The off-duty officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
