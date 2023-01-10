Investigation underway for police shooting in Fort Lee

An investigation is underway into a shooting involving law enforcement on Whiteman Street in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey are investigating a police shooting in Fort Lee on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Palisade Avenue and Whiteman Street around 1:30 p.m.

Bullet holes could be seen in a car with several through the front windshield.

A dozen or so bullets could also be seen littering the street.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear.

This is breaking news. Few other details were released.

