Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- Shots were fired at and by NYPD officers in the Bronx on Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue in West Farms around 7 p.m.

Sources say the shooting started after an incident at a Boost Mobile store nearby.

Police were called and when they arrived, they found themselves face to face with an armed man, sources say.

They say the suspect put his hands up, as if to surrender, but then opened fire at officers at close range.

Police then returned fire and believe they hit the suspect once in the arm.



Witnesses reported hearing about a dozen gunshots.

After the shootout, sources say the suspect ran into a bodega at the corner of 174 Street and Hoe Avenue, and then ran out again and hid under a parked van until cops ran by.

Police believe that he then ran into a building.

Police said no one was in custody, but they do have a bloodhound tracking the suspect.

The gunman's weapon, a pistol, was left at the scene.

Two officers were transported to an area hospital for tinnitus.

Few other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Child falls through subway grate at park in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Police are on the scene after a child fell through a subway grate at a park in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxwest farmspolice officer injuredpolice shootingnypdgun violence
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News