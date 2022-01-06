Hostage situation at NJ pharmacy ends with fatal police-involved shooting

It happened inside the pharmacy on Main Street in Keansburg just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mayor George Hoff confirmed it to be a fatal police involved shooting.
ALSO READ | Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn
He said there was some sort of hostage situation, though further details have not been released, and that shots were fired and the suspect is dead.
At least one officer and possibly more were injured, and they were transported to Bayshore Emergency Medical Service in unknown condition.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer(s) who were injured," Hoff said.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
This is breaking news. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
ALSO READ | Dog leads police officers to owners injured in crash
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip