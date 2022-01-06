Hostage situation at NJ pharmacy ends with fatal police-involved shooting

KEANSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A hostage situation inside a pharmacy at a New Jersey strip mall ended with a suspect dead, shot by police, and at least one officer injured.

It happened inside the pharmacy on Main Street in Keansburg just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mayor George Hoff confirmed it to be a fatal police involved shooting.

He said there was some sort of hostage situation, though further details have not been released, and that shots were fired and the suspect is dead.

At least one officer and possibly more were injured, and they were transported to Bayshore Emergency Medical Service in unknown condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer(s) who were injured," Hoff said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is breaking news. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

