  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Person injured in police shooting at apartment in Queens

WABC logo
Monday, February 12, 2024 5:41PM
Person injured in police shooting in Queens
CeFaan Kim has the latest.

EDGEMERE, Queens (WABC) -- One person was injured in a police shooting in the Edgemere section of Queens on Monday.

The person was shot at an apartment building on Beach 51st Street at around 11 a.m.

Police had responded to a 911 call of shots fired amid a family dispute between brothers.

When officers arrived, they say one brother was in his bedroom with a gun and that is when police fired.

That person was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

No officers were injured.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW