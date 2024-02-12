Person injured in police shooting at apartment in Queens

EDGEMERE, Queens (WABC) -- One person was injured in a police shooting in the Edgemere section of Queens on Monday.
The person was shot at an apartment building on Beach 51st Street at around 11 a.m.
Police had responded to a 911 call of shots fired amid a family dispute between brothers.
When officers arrived, they say one brother was in his bedroom with a gun and that is when police fired.
That person was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the stomach.
No officers were injured.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated.
