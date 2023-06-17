3 suspects sought in stabbing during robbery at lower Manhattan smoke shop

Police are searching for three individuals in connection to a stabbing in Manhattan.

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan -- An employee of a Financial District smoke shop was stabbed Thursday night after confronting a group of people trying to rob the shop, police said.

Police say the three suspects remain at large in the incident that happened at Flower World Dispensary at 65 Nassau St.

The 24-year-employee tried to stop the suspects when they got into a dispute. The suspects stabbed the employee once in the right shoulder before getting away with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.

