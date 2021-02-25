Police want to question son of 78-year-old killed by machete in Queens home

By
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Detectives want to question the 45-year-old son of a woman discovered dead in her Queens home.

Maria Diaz, 78, was killed in her own home above a deli on Hillside Avenue on Wednesday night.


Police say her son has an extensive criminal history and has struggled with mental illness in the past.

He was known to stay with his mother.

Diaz was found after her daughter hadn't heard from her and became concerned.

She was discovered lying on the floor of her bedroom with a severe laceration to the back of the head.

Forensics recovered from the scene included bloody footprints and a machete.

There were no obvious signs of a break-in at the apartment. It also did not appear that anything was taken from her home.

A former neighbor said the Diaz family used to live next to him in a house a few blocks around the corner from the apartment where she was killed.


He said they were quiet, low-key and kept to themselves.

The crime has rattled the neighborhood, which is lined with homes above businesses.
"It's not good. This is a nice neighborhood," said neighbor Deoall Ramdat. "I've never seen this happen. I've lived here seven years."

MORE NEWS: NY father-to-be killed, brother injured when gender reveal device explodes
EMBED More News Videos

A Sullivan County man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queens villagequeensnew york cityelderly womanmurdernypdmachetewoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 17-year-olds dead, 2 other teens hurt in NY crash
Cemetery worker killed when grave collapses on Long Island
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Famous steakhouse gets help from Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats
NY health commissioner denies nursing home directive led to deaths
Woman arrested after victim pushed onto tracks in Bronx
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Show More
NYPD's Monahan named advisor to mayor, Chief of Detectives promoted
Dog stabbed, allegedly by another pet owner, in NYC park
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
New NYC COVID variant sparks concern
More TOP STORIES News