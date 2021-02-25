Police want to question son of 78-year-old killed by machete in Queens home

Maria Diaz, 78, was killed in her own home above a deli on Hillside Avenue on Wednesday night.
Police say her son has an extensive criminal history and has struggled with mental illness in the past.
He was known to stay with his mother.
Diaz was found after her daughter hadn't heard from her and became concerned.
She was discovered lying on the floor of her bedroom with a severe laceration to the back of the head.
Forensics recovered from the scene included bloody footprints and a machete.
There were no obvious signs of a break-in at the apartment. It also did not appear that anything was taken from her home.
A former neighbor said the Diaz family used to live next to him in a house a few blocks around the corner from the apartment where she was killed.
He said they were quiet, low-key and kept to themselves.
The crime has rattled the neighborhood, which is lined with homes above businesses.
"It's not good. This is a nice neighborhood," said neighbor Deoall Ramdat. "I've never seen this happen. I've lived here seven years."
MORE NEWS: NY father-to-be killed, brother injured when gender reveal device explodes
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip