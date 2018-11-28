A wedding photographer in the Dallas area probably can't count on a recommendation from her last client.On Saturday, she allegedly had sex with one of the guests at the wedding venue.Investigators say 26-year-old Katherine Mehta was told to leave the party after she became intoxicated.Officers said at one point Mehta started yelling near a water fountain before urinating on a tree.Mehta also allegedly threatened to kill the officers who drove her to jail."Y'all families will be dead by Christmas," Mehta allegedly told officers.Officers who searched Mehta said they found a prescription bottle in her name for Alprazolam, a drug commonly used to treat anxiety and panic disorder.She's charged with public intoxication and obstruction.----------