Police: Woman choked in attempted sexual assault in Stuyvesant Town

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police said a woman in Manhattan's Stuyvesant Town was approached from behind and choked into unconsciousness in an attempted sexual assault.
They said the 20-year-old victim was walking near the Stuyvesant Oval around 5:10 a.m. when the attacker approached her from behind and grabbed her neck.
The victim resisted, but she fell unconscious and collapsed to the ground. The man then tried to sexually assault the victim before a good Samaritan intervened and called 911.
The man fled on foot and was last seen running west on 17th Street toward 2nd Avenue.
The victim suffered abrasions to her forehead, neck, and elbows and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Police said the man was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
