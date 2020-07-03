2020 Election: Voter registration deadlines and resources for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

vote 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Election Day is fast-approaching, and you need to register to vote.

Each state has its own deadline for registering to vote, from 30 days before to the day of Election Day.


Below is what you need to know for the Tri-State area ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.

CONNECTICUT
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 27, 2020, same-day registration available on Election Day

You can register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Same-day registration is available on Election Day here.

NEW JERSEY
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

Print and mail this registration form.
Register to vote in person here.

NEW YORK
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020

Register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
Register in person here.

2020 VOTE RESOURCES

League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search

2020 VOTE COVERAGE

Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com

WABC-TV is partnering with vote.org to help people get registered to vote. Vote.org is the largest non-profit, non-partisan voting registration technology platform in the United States.

There's so much at stake in this year's election, and your vote matters! That's why ABC7 is partnering with vote.org as part of the "I Am a Voter" campaign to make sure your voice is heard.

'I am a voter' is a nonpartisan movement



The organization's mission is to use technology to help increase voter turnout across all demographics, simplify political engagement and strengthen American democracy.

Vote.org offers free resources and tools to help people register to vote, check their voter status, get election reminders and find their voting place. It in only takes a couple seconds and you can do it right on your phone.

However you choose to vote -- make a plan, and when you cast your vote, take pride in saying "I am a voter!"
Register to Vote


Check your registration status


Request your ballot to vote by mail


Get election reminders


Polling Place Locator


Below are links to voter resources for the Tri-State area:


New York


New York Election Center

Get Election Reminders

Pledge to Register

Polling Place Locator

The 2020 Census
---

New Jersey


New Jersey Election Center

Get Election Reminders

Pledge to Register

Polling Place Locator

The 2020 Census
---

Connecticut


Connecticut Election Center

Get Election Reminders

Pledge to Register

Polling Place Locator

The 2020 Census
