Joe Biden receives most votes of any presidential candidate in history

Votes are still being counted across the United States, but former Vice President Joe Biden has already broken a popular vote record, receiving the most votes of any presidential candidate in history.In 2008, then-candidate Barack Obama made history when he won 69,498,516 total votes, according to the FEC . In 2020, his former running mate Joe Biden has already beaten that record with 69,543,071 votes and counting.That's with only 86% of the vote reported. The number of votes for both Biden and Trump are expected to keep climbing, as we see record turnout across the country.With about 86% of the vote in, President Trump has 66,480,527 votes so far.ABC News has not called the presidential race, and both Biden and Trump still have several paths to victory . The pivotal states that are still too close to call at 9:45 a.m. PT are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.