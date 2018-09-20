POLITICS

Allegations of racist remarks prompts calls for New Jersey sheriff's resignation

AJ Ross reports on the Bergen County Sheriff after he was allegedly caught on tape making racist remarks.

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is calling for the resignation of the Bergen County Sheriff after he was allegedly caught on tape making racist remarks.

Murphy demanded Thursday that Sheriff Michael Saudino step down after WNYC broke the story.

On the tape, Saudino is reportedly heard making racist remarks against black people and about Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who is Sikh.

"If that is, in fact, his voice, and the comments are -- if you hear those comments -- they are comments that (Lieutenant Governor) Sheila (Oliver) and I and our entire administration find completely utterly unacceptable," Murphy said. "Inconsistent with not just our values, but New Jersey values, American values, and there is no choice as to the step that needs to be taken."

According to WNYC, the recording was taped in January, on the day of Murphy's inauguration.

WNYC reports that Saudino is heard discussing Murphy's speech, saying "He talked about the whole thing, the marijuana, sanctuary state...better criminal justice reform. Christ almighty, in other words, let the blacks come in, do whatever the (expletive) they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that, and don't worry about it. You know, we'll tie the hands of cops."

Moments later, according to WNYC, Saudino claims Murphy appointed Grewal solely because of "the turban."

Grewal released the following statement Thursday:

"I have now listened to the recording obtained by WNYC. If that's in fact Sheriff Saudino's voice, then he should resign immediately. I've got thick skin and I've been called far worse. But the comments about the African-American community are wrong, racist, and hurtful. The comments about our Lieutenant Governor are inappropriate and homophobic. New Jersey and Bergen County deserve better."

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco released the following statement:

"Having worked with the Sheriff for years, I am shocked and disappointed to hear these comments. Bergen County's diversity is our strength and his statements are clearly inconsistent with our values. In the best interest of the public, he should step down."

Sadino has not yet commented on the report.

