supreme court

Democrats to introduce bill that would expand Supreme Court from 9 to 13

EMBED <>More Videos

Democrats to introduce bill that would expand Supreme Court from 9 to 13

WASHINGTON -- House and Senate Democrats plan to introduce legislation Thursday to expand the Supreme Court from the current nine justices to 13, a bill that liberal interests groups have been expecting for some time.

President Joe Biden recently announced a commission to study the expansion of the court, signing an executive order last week creating a 36-member bipartisan panel to report back within six months on increasing the number of justices and potential term limits.

Progressive Democrats claim the bill is necessary to restore the balance of the highest court.

In a statement, Sen. Edward Markey, D-MA, said of the legislation he has co-sponsored with House Judiciary Cmte Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, "I welcome President Biden's announcement, but after years of Republicans upending precedent, breaking their own rules, and stealing seats on the Supreme Court in order to use it as a political pawn, we need more than a commission to restore integrity to the Court. We need to abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court."

Republicans are already firing back, blasting so-called "court-packing" and calling the bill an overreach.

EMBED More News Videos

Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.



The partisan battle over the Supreme Court intensified over the past several months. Democrats were frustrated when Republicans refused to even consider former President Barack Obama's pick for the bench during the 2016 election year only to confirm former President Donald Trump's conservative nominee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in 2020.

Her confirmation cemented the court's conservative majority, possibly for decades to come.

This legislation will face an uphill battle in Congress -- Democrats do not have enough votes to get this passed. It's unclear if the White House is on board with this legislation and declined to comment to ABC News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrepublicansamy coney barrettdemocratssupreme courtu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPREME COURT
Biden assigns study on delicate issue of Supreme Court
SCOTUS sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands
$94K worth of cocaine found in woman's bra at NYC airport
Soldier charged with assault after video shows him accosting Black man
AccuWeather Alert: Soaking rain today
Ruff job: Busch will pay your pup $20K to be its official dog beer taster
COVID Updates: CDC expects decision on J&J vaccine in 10 days
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctions
Show More
Tax Day is not April 15 this year, pushed until next month
Man shot in chest after argument in Bronx bodega
US Secretary of State in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal
MS-13 eyed after woman's body found in trunk during traffic stop
Gunman on bike kills woman working at NYC construction site
More TOP STORIES News