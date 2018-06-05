PRIMARY ELECTION

Ex-con Grimm leads incumbent Congressman Donovan in Staten Island, Brooklyn GOP primary

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the congressional primary race in Staten Island.

By Eyewitness News
BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --
Despite endorsements from President Donald Trump and his opponent's criminal record, Congressman Dan Donovan is fighting to keep hold of New York's 11th Congressional District.

Ex-congressman Michael Grimm leads the incumbent by 10 points among likely GOP voters, according to a NY 1 News / Siena College poll.

The Republican primary, scheduled for June 26, will determine who represents Staten Island and parts of south Brooklyn in Congress.

Grimm, who lost his job after pleading guilty to felony tax evasion in 2014, leads 47 to 37 percent. While men are nearly evenly divided, Grimm has a large 50 to 32 percent lead with women.

"People remember what I did for them, solving problems, doing my job," Grimm told Eyewitness News. "People work hard here and appreciate that I do too - getting results for problems they had."

Meanwhile, the Police Benevolent Association recently endorsed Donovan for reelection.

"From terrorism to the opioid crisis to crime on the street we know we have his support and a voice," said Pat Lynch, PBA president.

Congressman Donovan thanked the PBA and the President for their support, and said he is committed to fighting gangs and drug abuse.

"You have my support. You have the support of our president because of your bravery and your courage at work every single day," Donovan said.

People are up on their politics on Staten Island. Everyone who talked to Eyewitness News had an opinion, a favorite and a reason.

"Donovan! Why? Because he's the man. He's great out here with special education and animals," one said.

"I will not vote for Donovan," another told Eyewitness News.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdan donovanmichael grimmprimary electionPresident Donald TrumpStaten IslandBulls Head
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRIMARY ELECTION
Lamont, Stefanowski win primaries in race for CT governor
Cuomo widens lead over Nixon in new poll
Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?
28-year-old challenger upsets Rep. Crowley in NY primary
Donovan survives GOP primary challenge from Grimm
More primary election
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News