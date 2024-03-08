Congressman Nick LaLota says he's ready to face off against George Santos in Republican primary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just three months after being expelled from Congress, former Congressman George Santos says he's running for office again. The congressman he's challenging is already firing back.

Santos made the announcement while attending Thursday night's State of the Union address.

Santos says he'll challenge fellow Republican Nick LaLota for New York's first congressional district which represents parts of Suffolk County.

LaLota responded on social media saying: "If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in."

Santos filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission designating a campaign committee and declaring his intent to challenge LaLota in the Republican primary in June.

The latest play for public office by Santos, who has admitted to lying about his job experience and college education during his previous campaign, was met with groans from the Republican Party leader in eastern Long Island.

"The people have no appetite for this bad comedy show to continue," said Suffolk County GOP chair Jesse Garcia. "His candidacy and whatever petitions he might file will have the same level of credibility as the degree he claimed to have received from Baruch College."

Democrat Tom Suozzi, who had represented the seat that Santos won in 2022 but stepped down to mount a failed run for governor of New York, won the district back in a special election last month.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges including lying to Congress about his wealth, receiving unemployment benefits he didn't deserve, and using campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses like designer clothing.

A judge has tentatively scheduled the trial for September, after the primary.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

