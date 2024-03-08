Former Rep. George Santos appears to launch new bid for Congress, New York's District 1

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expelled former Congressman George Santos says he's getting back in the political arena, announcing a run for a different seat in Congress.

Santos appeared to launch a new bid Thursday night, months after being jettisoned from his Long Island seat by his colleagues on Capitol Hill, per an announcement he made on "X" and a corresponding FEC filing.

Santos would be switching districts from his former seat of NY-03, where Democrat Tom Suozzi recently won the special election to replace him, to NY-01.

If Santos follows through on his announcement, he would have to face off against Republican Nick LaLota in a primary.

"I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican," Santos said on X. "The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country."

Ahead of the announcement, Santos made a surprise appearance in the House chamber about an hour before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

He was seen seated on the GOP side near the aisle -- his normal position when he was a voting lawmaker.

As a former member, Santos retains the privilege of accessing the House floor. He would need to be convicted of one of his criminal charges to be banned from the floor.

He has pleaded not guilty.

