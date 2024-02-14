Democrat Tom Suozzi has won special election, flipping house seat, ABC News projects

NEW YORK -- Democrat Tom Suozzi has defeated Mazi Pilip in the special election for New York's 3rd District, ABC News projects, based on analysis of the vote.

Suozzi's win flips the House seat, formerly held by George Santos, from red to blue. As a result, Republicans' already narrow House majority has been reduced to 219-213.

As Suozzi celebrated his win, he addressed his supporters and lawmakers who may be watching from the other side of the aisle.

"Let's send the message to our friends, running the Congress these days, stop running around for Trump and start running the country," he said.

Suozzi will hold onto this seat for the next 11 months, which would have been Santos' remaining time in office. He will have to run again in the November election to secure the seat for the complete term.

Pilip delivered a concession speech in East Meadow, New York, on Tuesday night:

"I did call my opponent. I congratulated him," she said.

The race has been closely watched for signs of how voters are feeling early in a presidential year in a suburban area that has swung between the two major parties.

District significance

The battle on Long Island to succeed Santos could look relatively minor, since the winner will be in office for only a few months before the next general election; and it's just one congressional seat.

But the election involved millions of dollars, the attention of national groups and the return of notable political players -- a reflection of how this off-cycle contest isn't passing by with little fanfare.

Instead, the race came to be seen by some Democrats as a high-stakes litmus test of their electability in the very areas where they'll need to win in November if they want to retake Congress.

Suozzi, a three-term congressman, represented a version of the same district for three terms and declined to run in 2022; Pilip, an Ethiopian-born former Israeli army soldier, is a current county legislator.

Notable issues included the border and immigration, public safety and abortion access.

The NY-3 seat represents suburbs just east of New York City plus a small part of Queens.

Democrats spent heavily during this campaign to boost Suozzi and retake the district. Republicans have dominated on Long Island in recent elections.

