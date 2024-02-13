Special election kicks off for New York 3rd Congressional District to replace George Santos' seat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Despite Tuesday's winter storm, polls are open for the special election for New York's 3rd Congressional District.

Polls opened up at 6 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m. Even if your polling site is a school that is closed due to the weather, voting will still be taking place.

Candidates Tom Suozzi and Mazi Pilip gave their final pushes Monday night to get the votes to fill the seat of expelled Congressman George Santos.

On Monday night, a standing room only crowd of Nassau County republicans rallied for their new standard bearer Mazi Pilip, who had harsh words for her opponent.

"Tom Suozzi, let me tell you this," she said. "You have been lying to us and you have been lying about me and I promise you tomorrow, February 13, you are going to remember this day because Mazi Pilip will knock you down."

Pilip is hoping take Santos' seat, which the expelled former Congressman picked up when it was vacated by three term Democrat Suozzi.

Suozzi, whose name recognition and reputation as a Capitol Hill moderate will help send him back to Washington, says Pilip is simply a carbon copy of Donald Trump.

Suozzi pushed Pilip to further clarify her position on abortion, asking her whether she is "pro-choice." She did not give a direct answer, instead accusing Democrats of lying about her stance on abortion.

"She's antichoice, she's pro-guns, she won't support the bipartisan immigration deal," said Suozzi. "By not supporting that deal, you're keeping the border open and bringing more migrants to New York. By not supporting that you're endangering Israel. You're empowering Putin. People are sick of that."

But in Nassau County, with its heavy presence of law enforcement families, the border crisis has become just about the biggest issue.

Despite once being a migrant herself, Pilip has hammered Suozzi and Democratic President Joe Biden over U.S. immigration policy. She has argued for additional border policing to stop illegal immigration as well as the construction of a border wall.

Former Congressman Peter King, a Republican who supports Pilip, says he believes it will help keep the seat red and protect Republicans' tenuous majority in the U.S. House.

"It's both real and it's also a metaphor," said King. "You have immigration and that's tied to crime and that's tied to Biden's failed leadership and he's the leader of the Democratic party. So, the polling I've seen. those three are really intertwined."

Though Pilip publicly identifies as a Republican and won county office under the GOP banner, she is actually a registered Democrat. She says she registered as a Democrat when she got to the U.S. but has drifted away from the party as it has become more liberal.

Officials say Pilip intends to change her party affiliation after the election.

The NY-3 seat represents suburbs just east of New York City plus a small part of Queens.

All eyes are on the race nationwide because Republicans have a narrow lead in the House.

Democrats spent heavily during this campaign to boost Suozzi and retake the district, one of a handful of New York House seats the party wants to flip as part of their plan to win control of Congress in November. Republicans have dominated on Long Island in recent elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

