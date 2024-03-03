Up Close: Sworn-in Suozzi talks House of Representatives; Brad Lander dives into NYC's finances

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we talk to newly sworn-in Congressman Tom Suozzi about the issues he will face in his second go-around in the House of Representatives, plus we take a look at New York City's finances as it deals with the migrant crisis.

The democrats won back a crucial congressional seat previously held by embattled former Congressman George Santos, with Suozzi's victory over Mazi Pilip last month.

Suozzi's new job comes at a time when Congress is dealing with a range of huge and highly debated issues, from the seemingly ongoing threat of a government shutdown, a border crisis, an unfunded war in Ukraine and the endless violence in Gaza.

Congressman Suozzi sits down with Bill Ritter on Up Close to discuss those issues.

Our second guest, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander talks about the city's finances as it deals with the migrant crisis and an economy trying to recover after getting hit hard from the COVID pandemic.

