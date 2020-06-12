NY governor signs police reform bills in wake of George Floyd death

NEW YORK -- Gwen Carr, Valerie Bell, Rev. Al Sharpton, and other advocates and officials joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at the signing of police reform bills on Friday.The governor also unveiled the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. He issued an Executive Order stating that local governments and police agencies need to:-Develop a plan that reinvents and modernized police strategies and programs in their community. Any agencies that don't comply will not get funded.-Must formulate a plan addressing use of force by police officers, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness, de-escalation training and practices, restorative justice practices, community based outreach, a transparent citizen complaint disposition procedure and other issues raised by the community.- Must enact by local law by April 1.The governor said the goal of the executive order is to restore trust."How many times do you have to see the same case before you do something," Cuomo said. "God bless this country for standing up and saying enough is enough."The bill allows the attorney general to investigate and prosecute when someone dies during or after an encounter with a police officer."This is a great day for advocates," Rev. Sharpton said. "He (Cuomo) has raised the bar with how we deal with policing."The bill strengthens and enshrines Gov. Cuomo's 2015 executive order authorizing a special prosecutor to investigate the deaths of unarmed people killed by police.It's the latest legislation passed by the Democratic-led Legislature in response to an uproar of calls for police accountability after the killing of George Floyd.The passage of the legislation came as the state's Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday announced that two advisers, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and New York University law professor Barry Friedman, will help guide her ongoing investigation into interactions between the New York City Police Department and the public amid recent protests."The right to peacefully protest is one of our most basic civil rights, and we are working without rest to ensure that right is protected and guarded," said James.Lynch, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, led the U.S. Department of Justice's investigations into police misconduct in several large police department during her time as the nation's attorney general. "It is time to examine recent events to ensure that all New Yorkers receive truly equal protection under the law," she said.As U.S. Attorney, Lynch took up a federal investigation into the 2014 police chokehold death of Eric Garner. The probe continued through Lynch's tenure as Attorney General.Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, and Valerie Bell, the mother of Sean Bell, thanked the governor for signing the bills into law.This week, state lawmakers passed bills to allow the release of long-withheld police disciplinary records, require state troopers to wear body cameras, ban chokeholds and create the felony crime of "aggravated strangulation."Another bill makes it easier to sue individuals who make spurious 911 calls based on another's background, including race."Make no mistake, we know what we did was not a cure," State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. "It's a first step. It acknowledges that laws alone are important, but they can't fix racism in America."The chokehold and body camera bills drew support from Republicans, who largely opposed the police records legislation for allowing the release of potentially false complaints against officers.----------