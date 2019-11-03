MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of people protested President Trump outside Madison Square Garden shouting things like 'lock him up.'
Some also held signs reading 'headlock him up' - a reference to the UFC fight he came to watch.
The President is expected to spend the night at Trump Tower, likely making further traffic complications when the Marathon takes place.
'Headlock Him Up': Hundreds protest President Trump outside UFC Fight at the Garden
