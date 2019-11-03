Politics

'Headlock Him Up': Hundreds protest President Trump outside UFC Fight at the Garden

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of people protested President Trump outside Madison Square Garden shouting things like 'lock him up.'

Some also held signs reading 'headlock him up' - a reference to the UFC fight he came to watch.

The President is expected to spend the night at Trump Tower, likely making further traffic complications when the Marathon takes place.

