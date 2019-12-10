WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Politics
House preparing articles of impeachment against Trump.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
politics
impeachment
president donald trump
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy killed, mom hurt after being hit by car
Father: Driver of car that fled scene of daughter's death a 'coward'
Democrats preparing articles of impeachment against Trump
AccuWeather: Mild, damp on Tuesday, and then snow
Giants lose 9th straight as Eagles win in overtime, 23-17
Pipe break floods Brooklyn NYCHA basement with sewage
NYC artist who ate $120K banana off wall says he would do it again
Show More
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Man injured when bathroom floor collapses in NYC apartment
Cardi B due in court for hearing on alleged assaults at NYC strip club
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria
More TOP STORIES News