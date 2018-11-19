POLITICS

Mayor de Blasio to announce new plan to fix NYCHA living conditions

Derick Waller reports a federal judge rejected the mayor's plan.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make an announcement about how the city plans to fix the ongoing problems NYCHA residents have been facing for years.

Monday's announcement comes after de Blasio's administration suffered an embarrassing defeat in court.

Last week, a judge issued a pretty extraordinary opinion, he rejected the city's agreement with the federal government to fix NYCHA.

Eyewitness News has been documenting the unlivable and inhumane conditions for years.

There are problems with the heat, cockroaches, rats, leaks, and exposure to lead paint which can cause brain damage in children.

There are tens of thousands of kids living in NYCHA complexes.

Earlier this year, the city entered into an agreement with the federal government to install an independent monitor and they also agreed to spend $1.2 billion on improvements.

But Federal Judge William Pauly listened to residents and decided the situation is so dire and has been for so long that the plan wasn't good enough.

Mayor de Blasio is now expected to announce a new plan.

The details of the plan have not yet been released.

